Augusta Animal Service’s ‘Home for the Holidays’ event is coming up

AUGUSTA (WJBF) – Augusta Animal Services is seeking homes that would consider having one of their pets for the Christmas Holiday!

They have pets that would to cuddle on their couch, watch TV and enjoy the holiday festivities. Families would care for one and then either return the pet or adopt it!

They’re are looking for families that will not be traveling for the holidays and would be able to pick up a dog or cat between Sunday, December 19th – Wednesday December 22nd 1-4 PM or Monday, December 27th 1-4 PM.

Pets can be returned to the shelter on Monday, December 27th between 1-4 PM or Sunday January 2nd and Monday, January 3rd , 1 – 4 PM.

Of course, they hope that the match is perfect and the family falls in love and wants to adopt or have a friend that does!

If pets are returned Augusta Animal Services will use the information and pictures from the holiday to help promote the adoption of the pet.

Pets available to participate in the outing are spayed/neutered, up to date on shots and microchipped.

Family pets must be up to date on their vaccinations.

Families are HIGHLY encouraged to bring their children and personal pets to the shelter to ensure the pet they are choosing for the holiday gets along with their family pet(s).

If needed, Augusta Animal Services will provide the supplies needed for the holiday.