AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) — Animal Services is having rabies and microchip clinic on Saturday, June 29.

It will take place at the shelter located at 4164 Mack Lane from 12-4 p.m.

Rabies vaccinations: $5

Parvo/distemper vaccinations: $10

FVRCP vaccinations for cats: $10

Microchipping: $15

On Saturday, only, all animals can be adopted for $10

You do not have to be a Richmond County resident to take advantage of the clinic.