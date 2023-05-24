AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – A network outage continues for city of Augusta computers, and Augusta Animal Services is one of the agencies that’s been affected.

The animal shelter cannot put missing animals or animals up for adoption in its database, which is impacting people looking for pets.

“Online it actually shows quite a few more options, but when we got here there was not that many,” said Lanz and Juan, who were adopting a cat at the shelter today.

Augusta Mayor Garnett Johnson said in a news conference on Tuesday that the outages that started on Sunday stem from cyber crimes.

“We began an investigation and determined that we were the victim of unauthorized access to our system,” Mayor Johnson said. “Our information technology department is working diligently to investigate the incident.”

The animal shelter has many animals up for adoption right now and this has prevented them from updating their website.

Leaders at the shelter declined to speak to us.

“We just wanted to see the animals themselves, but when we got here, what we saw online was not what they had here,” Lanz and Juan said. “So it’s one of those things where it’s probably affecting if people are thinking they’re going to find something, they’re going to come down and it’s maybe not there.”

Lanz and Juan are worried about how this could affect other agencies and institutions nearby.

“It’s kind of worrying that a pirate online, somebody that knows how to hack a system, can do anything of these things,” they said. “And Augusta having the NSA building that has to do with everything cyber-security, and Fort Gordon and all that stuff. It’s kind of worrying thinking that we could be getting targeted because of that.”

The only way to currently adopt a pet or check to see if the shelter has a missing pet, is to come see for yourself. It’s still not clear when this will be resolved – city leaders remain tight-lipped about the outage. We will continue to keep you updated.