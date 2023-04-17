Augusta, Ga (WJBF) After weeks of work a contract with Central EMS for ambulance service is ready for Augusta commissioners, a deal designed to improve emergency response times

“They’re offering up having eight ambulances 24 hours a day six more during peak times three QRV’s which are quick response vehicles will be running in conjunction with those eight ambulances all day,” said Mayor Pro-Tem Brandon Garrett.

The proposed five-year contract not only deals with response times and the number of ambulances it also includes a subsidy to be paid for by taxpayers.

The proposed subsidy is two point six five million dollars a year, that would increase yearly during the contract, and for some that is a sticking point.

“It’s two point six five million with a three percent escalation every year and that’s what concerns me we’ve never done that before we need to take that off the table, we need to take it down from a five-year contract down to a three-year contract,” said Commissioner Wayne Guilfoyle.

A proposal before commissioners earlier had the city paying a one point nine five-million-dollar subsidy to Gold Cross, that motion failed.

Central EMS has said it needs a ten percent profit in this contract,

So, will commissioners make a counteroffer?

“There’s always a number that’s put out there first so when you start looking at that and having further conversations of course I would like to see the subsidy be less,” said the Mayor Pro-Tem.

“If they want it to pass, they had better come back to the drawing table and say hey let’s reduce this price make this a three-year contract,” said Guilfoyle.

An ambulance service contract between the city and Central EMS is ready for commissioners on Tuesday, even If some commissioners are not ready to vote for it.

