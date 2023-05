AUGUSTA (WJBF) – The inaugural Augusta Air Show takes flight May 13-14, 2023 at Augusta Regional Airport.

Over a dozen performers are scheduled for the 2-day event, including the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds.

Spectators have several different options to enjoy the show.

Everything from the Flight Line Club VIP to Lawn Boxes for the entire family.

Ticket prices for general admission begin at $25.00 for children and $33.50 for adults.

To learn more about the event or to purchase tickers, click here.