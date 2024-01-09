AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – The hope was for progress in the search for a permanent Augusta City Administrator but that’s not taking place.

“It has definitely hurt the process because it was a process that everyone in that room had agreed to. The mayor sought a second opinion and went his own direction,” said Mayor Pro-Tem Brandton Garrett.

City leaders reacted to the breakdown in the administrator search after Mayor Garnett Johnson released the names of his three finalists before discussing them with commissioners.

“It did offend the majority of my colleagues. You know, the mayor’s not perfect and neither am I,” said Commissioner Wayne Guilfoyle.

The mayor’s three selections included Augusta’s IT Director Tameka Allen, but not interim administrator Takiyah Douse, who has been serving almost two years and applied for the position.

“I think the majority of the commission was surprised that Ms. Douse’s name wasn’t included in that top three,” said Garrett.

The mayor said he’s not ruling out Douse, but she is not in his top three. “It’s my job as the mayor to present a candidate list with the most experienced, most qualified candidates. She is still considered one of the top seven finalists,” said Mayor Johnson.

City leaders also reacted to the legal session discussion of the search that featured loud, angry yelling.

“I think it was a lot of emotions being played into that room, a lot of disrespect was being done and it shouldn’t have happened. We should all be mature adults and act like mature adults,” said Guilfoyle.

Finding a permanent person for the top position in city government is proving to be a tough act for city leaders.