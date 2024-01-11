AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – There were three finalists for the Augusta city administrator job, now there are two, after Robert Sivick told the city he is out.

“Seeing the way everything that went down on Monday, it’s really no surprise that any of the candidates chose to withdraw,” said Mayor Pro-Tem Brandon Garrett.

Commissioners were angered that the mayor released the names of the finalists before a legal meeting Monday. But with only two candidates remaining, they are now looking at an either-or choice.

“The process states he would bring us three recommendations. In that the last recommendation withdrew, I don’t see why we can’t replace that recommendation with another,” said Commissioner Jordan Johnson.

Commissioners have expressed support for interim administrator Takiyah Douse to be a finalist, but the mayor is moving ahead with his two recommendations.

“I think it’s prudent that we vote on these two candidates that we have right now, per the direction of the charter. As you know, the charter states I can name up to three candidates. It doesn’t say I have to name three. We have two qualified candidates that are remaining,” said Mayor Garnett Johnson.

“I would hope that the mayor would present Takiyah Douse as the next finalist. He should. He has no reason not to,” said Commissioner Johnson.

The charter allows the mayor to make recommendations that’s what I’ve done those recommendations in my opinion were based on experience those three candidates I presented were the most experienced,” said the mayor

“Ms. Douse should be on the top three anyone who says Ms. Douse is not qualified is only speaking silly political rhetoric and mess honestly,” said commissioner Johnson.

And the search for a new administrator hasn’t been as clean as city leaders wanted. in Augusta George Eskola WJBF NewsChannel 6.