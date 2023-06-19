Augusta, Ga (WJBF) As Augusta prepares to find a permanent city administrator, some say an opportunity is being missed.

“I mean who wants to come work for a government where you have 11 different bosses, I don’t think there is a will of the body to change that. I think right now we’re pretty divided on this commission,” said Commissioner Sean Frantom.

At a work session last week city leaders came to agreement on the qualifications for the job.

Rejecting the proposal to give the permanent administrator the power to hire and fire department heads, instead of the commission,

The hiring firing the draw comes in,” said Commissioner Tony Lewis.

“And that’s not going to be in this job description?”

“Not in this job description,” said Commissioner Lewis.

“They will not have hiring and firing authority, but they will have managerial authority over certain activities like they currently have as we speak,” said Commissioner Alvin Mason.

The commission needs to get out of hiring and firing people we don’t have the expertise to hire and fire people,” said Frantom.

At the work session there was agreement that the job should require three to five years’ experience as a city administrator or manager or other related fields

Interim City Administrator Takiyah Douse has served just 16 months.

“I believe she does get to apply; I think she has the experience based on the way it reads to apply for me, I just want to make sure we do a national search,” said Frantom.

. Commissioners will attempt to move forward on the search for a permanent city administrator on Tuesday in Augusta George Eskola WJBF NewsChannel 6.