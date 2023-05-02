Augusta, Ga (WJBF) After months of talks Augusta is ready to move forward on a new audit.

Augusta commissioners approving a motion to bring in an outside firm to conduct an operational audit of all city departments.

Commissioner Catherine Smith McKnight says this will help improve how tax dollars are being spent.

“You hear people saying Augusta Richmond County spends money like drunken sailors this to me is money well spent it’s also money the taxpayers will appreciate having spent because it will open up and show some clarity about what’s going on,” said Commissioner McKnight.

The city will go out for proposals to get bids from firms to do the audits this will establish how much will it cost.