AUGUSTA (WJBF) – Augusta University has committed to help the community reduce the number of tobacco and e-cigarette users during the American Cancer Society’s Great American Smokeout – a national event held each November that aims to help smokers in overcoming their addiction.

Lung cancer is the deadliest form of cancer for both men and women, but the first step to lowering your risk could be as simple as throwing that pack of cigarettes in the trash.

According to the American Cancer Society (ACS) and the American Lung Association (ALA), smoking and conditions related to tobacco use are to blame for around 90 percent of all lung cancer deaths.

Despite declining numbers of tobacco users across the United States, the number of electronic cigarette users, particularly among youth, has increased since 2011 according to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

In a recent study by the National Cancer Institute, researchers found adolescents who regularly used pod-style e-cigarettes, such as the brand Juul, had higher levels of nicotine in their bodies than have previously been found in adolescents who regularly smoked conventional cigarettes.

On November 17th, the Georgia Cancer Center’s Cancer Prevention, Control, and Population Health program will set up three “Commit to Quit” stations to discuss:

The buzz behind e-cigarettes and tobacco-use

Proven strategies and helpful tips to quit smoking

Cessation resources and how to access them

Free lung cancer screening

Impact of secondhand smoke and ways to avoid it

The following stations will be open from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Augusta University’s Health Sciences campus: