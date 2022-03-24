AUGUSTA, Ga (WJBF)- For the first time since 2008, the Augusta University men’s basketball team is playing in the Final Four. Thursday night they’re taking on IUP.

This has been a big boost in morale for students at AU. It’s been a tough couple of years- and now there is excitement in the air on campus. Students and faculty said, even if they don’t follow sports regularly, the thrill of being in the Final 4 can’t be beat.

March Madness is real at Augusta University. Students excited their team is so close to a national championship.

“Wow, well that’s awesome. Well Au is definitely taking a lot of awesome steps. A lot of steps forward, especially in Science and especially in sports, so that’s really cool to hear,” said Isabella Lynch.

Tuylieke Overton said he’s been watching and two players stand out to him. Number 5–Junior, Miguel Arnold and number 13- Freshman, Ja’Queze Kirby.

“He’s number 5. He be going off. I don’t care, he be going off. And number 13. They do good,” Overton said.

Autumn Arrington says that some may think that because AU doesn’t have a football team, there isn’t much school pride. But she says that’s not the case.

“I definitely…I think it’s really cool. It gives me a lot of pride in the school I go to for sure.”

It’s not just students who are pumped up about the Jags’ deep tournament run. Their professors are taking notice too.

Dr. David Bulla, who chairs the university’s Communication Department, said this team has done a complete one-eighty from last year.

“Well, first of all I think people need to realize that last year, this team had, with the exception of two players, the same talent. But 5 players were not allowed to play or couldn’t play because of things that were related to COVID. And they didn’t have a very good season,” D. Bulla explained.

Bulla said he has started noticing the schools colors everywhere he looks and hopes that’s a good sign.

“Everything is going right in the universe right now so, go Jags.”

The game tips off at 6:30 p.m. on CBS Sports.

August University will be hosting a student watch party at Stars and Strikes on Wrightsboro Road.