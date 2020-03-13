AU students asked to leave campus during shutdown

AUGUSTA (WJBF) – Students at Augusta University are being asked to leave campus dorms while the university is closed.

According to the website, students had to fill out a ‘Resident Status Form’ by noon if they needed to remain at the university while it’s closed.

No word if an extension was given.

School officials want to reiterate that students are no being forced to leave campus.

