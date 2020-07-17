Augusta University responds to Atlanta Mayor’s comment on the “TODAY” show

FILE – In this July 17, 2019, file photo, Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms speaks during a Senate Democrats’ Special Committee on the Climate Crisis on Capitol Hill in Washington. When the United States erupted in unrest following Martin Luther King Jr.’s assassination in 1968, his hometown of Atlanta was one of the few major cities to maintain relative peace. Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms invoked that history in a passionate and deeply personal plea for protesters to go home. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File)

(WJBF) – Augusta University is responding to Atlanta Mayor, Keisha Lance Bottoms, after she down played the Governor’s reliance on the research institutions role in the fight against COVID-19.

In a nationwide interview on The TODAY Show Friday, Mayor Bottoms told anchor Savannah Guthrie: “He (Governor Kemp) didn’t go to Emory University for guidance. He didn’t go to the CDC for guidance. He went to Augusta University which I’m sure is a fine University in our state but it’s certainly not Emory University or the CDC in terms of its expertise with infectious disease control. He was searching for an answer, he got it and it’s the same answer and playbook we’ve seen come out of the White House.”

Mayor Bottoms is referring to Governor Kemps decision early on in the fight against the pandemic, encouraging Georgians to use Augusta University’s tele-medicine app for virtual COVID screening as well as the Governor’s decision to hand the reigns over to Augusta University for much of the statewide testing protocols with the help of the Georgia National Guard.

WJBF NewsChannel 6 received the following response from Augusta University leadership regarding Mayor Bottoms’ statement:

We’re disappointed by the comment made by Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms in a recent interview with the Today Show but will continue to provide the expert health care the citizens of Georgia have come to expect from the state’s only public academic medical center and home to the Medical College of Georgia, The Dental College of Georgia, and the state’s inaugural nursing college. Research universities are problem solvers, so when the coronavirus pandemic hit, Augusta University and Augusta University Health System immediately went to work on a solution, a solution for which Georgia’s only public academic medical center was uniquely suited to provide. To date, more than 50,000 Georgians have been serviced through the AU Health ExpressCare app and hotline, and an additional 70,000 people have been tested at AU Health and Georgia National Guard-partnered drive-thru sites. From virtual screening technology and a first-in-state FDA-approved in-house test for COVID-19, to drive-thru specimen collection locations and a state-of-the-art clinical laboratory where those samples could be tested, Augusta University has consistently stepped up to serve the citizens of Georgia. We’d like to extend an invitation to Mayor Bottoms to visit our campus in Augusta that has been in existence since 1828 or our five satellite campuses around the state to learn more about our work to serve Georgia, including graduating the largest number of physicians of the four Georgia-based medical schools. Augusta University – 7/17/2020

