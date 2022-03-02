AUGUSTA, G.A. (WJBF) – The chaos erupting in Ukraine due to the Russian invasion is hitting close to home for one local man. Mykola Mamenko is an Assistant physiology professor at Augusta University. He left Ukraine more than 10 years ago, but his parents reside in Kyiv.

“In the first few days I was worried, but the more Ukraine resists, the more proud I became of them,” said Assistant Professor, Mykola Mamenko.



Augusta University assistant professor Mykel Maminko says the Ukrainian military has a lot of courage.

He says, “I think there is something our military can teach the best armies in the world, because with limited resource they managed to stand against an army that is much stronger than theirs.”



He says his feelings toward the invasion have been mixed. He feels proud of his nation and how they are handling what’s happening but also worried for his parents who live in Kyiv.

Mamenko says, “They are alive and healthy. So, that’s a good thing. We still have some connection or internet so I’m really glad that their communications still work. I cannot say that they are absolutely safe, but they are alive and healthy and that makes me happy for today.



He says he’s still able to speak with them once or twice a day, but he’s worried that the minimal contact they have will soon be cut off.

“It feels like because of the Russian regime, the brute man force is not effective anymore, they try to move for weapons, I wouldn’t say of mass destruction, but at least more destructive weapons that do not require man force. So that makes me worry that I won’t be able to talk to them. Not necessarily because something happened to them, but because their infrastructure is ruined,” he said.



Mamenko says as the violence continues in Ukraine, people living in and around Kyiv have been given permission to arm themselves. He says that’s not normal because owning weapons was prohibited in Ukraine before.

“In general the population did not have legal access to arms. So, they are arming the people,” he said.



He says his father — who is 68 — volunteered to help defend his country, even after both his parents were given a chance to flee.

“So my dad actually tried to join. He went to the recruitment point, but he doesn’t pass both the age and the health requirement,” said Mamenko.



Mamenko tells NewsChannel 6 even though his father couldn’t fight alongside the Ukrainian army, he did find another way to help.

“Today I chatted with him he said he joined some sort of Humanitarian volunteers. So, maybe he’ll drive for them or help distribute some help otherwise,” he said.

Meanwhile, half a world away, Mamenko waits to hear from his parents and hopes for an end to the conflict.



