AU offering vaccine clinic at Washington Square

AUGUSTA (WJBF) – Augusta University will be offering vaccines this week at the Washington Square clinic off of Washington Road in Augusta.

Pfizer 1st and 2nd Doses and the Johnson and Johnson one shot will be offered starting Tuesday.

Patients 12 years and older can receive the vaccine, those under 18 must have a parent or guardian present.

You must be at least 18 for the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

Washington Square Pfizer 1st Dose:

June 17, 2021: 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.

Washington Square Johnson & Johnson:

June 16, 2021: 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.

Washington Square 2nd Dose: