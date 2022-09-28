AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Augusta University is hosting a career fair for all potential employees.

The career fair will take place Tuesday, October 4th from 2 P.M. to 4 P.M. at Goodwill Job Connection located at 3179 Washington Road in Augusta.

Officials say that they are looking for people to join their team in these areas:

  • Research
  • Dental Assistants
  • Nursing
  • Information Technology
  • Public Safety
  • Environmental Services
  • Maintenance
  • Administrative
  • Grounds Keeping
  • Human Resources

If anyone is interested on learning more, you can visit the Augusta University website.