AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Augusta University is hosting a career fair for all potential employees.

The career fair will take place Tuesday, October 4th from 2 P.M. to 4 P.M. at Goodwill Job Connection located at 3179 Washington Road in Augusta.

Officials say that they are looking for people to join their team in these areas:

Research

Dental Assistants

Nursing

Information Technology

Public Safety

Environmental Services

Maintenance

Administrative

Grounds Keeping

Human Resources

If anyone is interested on learning more, you can visit the Augusta University website.