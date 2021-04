AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Augusta University Health needs your help designing its next T-shirt.

The contest comes ahead of Hospital Week. The theme is the “Year of Healing.”

The top three designs will receive prizes of $250 for first place, $150 for second place and $100 for third place. Everyone submitting a concept or design will be entered into three random drawings for $50 each.

The deadline for submissions is noon Monday, April 5. For a link to enter, click here.



Questions? Call 721-7322.