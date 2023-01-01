Riley Simone Calloway becomes first baby born in Augusta at AU Health in 2023.

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – The first Augusta baby of 2023 made a debut just after the start of the new year.

Meet Riley Simone Calloway.

She made her grand entrance into the world at 1:59 a.m. at Augusta University Health. Her mother, Elizabeth Austin, spent 31 hours in labor.

“I was in labor for 31 hours, too,” joked dad, Robert Calloway.

The new bundle of joy weighs 7 pounds 4 ounces and is 21 inches long. Her father said he’s looking forward to watching Riley’s firsts, including her first steps. The little one joins three siblings, ages 14, 13 and 6, making that four children for the Augusta couple.

“I’m just ready for her to enjoy her sisters and see what the new year brings,” Austin said.