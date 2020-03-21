AU Health updates latest coronavirus number

AUGUSTA (WJBF) – AU Health has updated the latest numbers they have for local coronavirus cases.

As of the 7:00am Saturday, March 21st the local numbers are as follows:

MORE: Total number of cases of COVID-19 in CSRA, SC & GA

Augusta University also issued a statement for the general public:

We’ve seen some comments on social media about the virtual screening app and how some people have been denied testing even though they have symptoms. As much as possible, if you could help us continue to emphasize that fact that 80 percent of people with the virus will have limited to no symptoms. Consistent with the CDC guidelines, patients who screen positive but have limited to NO symptoms will be directed to isolate at home and monitor their symptoms. If symptoms worsen, they will be directed to a health care provider for follow-up. These patients can also expect to receive a follow-up call within 24-36 hours from the Georgia Department of Public Health. Due to limited testing capability and in accordance with state and federal guidance, drive-thru screening is currently only recommended for health care workers, inpatients and patients identified as high-risk and who are likely to develop complications (immunocompromised, preexisting medical conditions, etc.) who screen positive.

New numbers will be released Sunday.

For more information on AU’s health stats click here.