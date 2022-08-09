AUGUSTA, GA ( WJBF) — $300 million coming to Grady Hospital in Atlanta and Augusta University Medical Center will help expand access to preventative health care.

“We’re talking about mammogram services, maternal health, mental health screenings, preventative health care for young children,” Sen. Jon Ossoff said.

Its all a part of a new program called GA AIDE.

The new funding will focus on developing programs to enhance children’s and women’s health and improve access to screening and prevention services.

“We want to make sure folks are getting those cancer screenings. We want to make sure kids are getting the preventative health care they need. We want to make sure that pregnant women are getting those prenatal checkups that they need, and this is a really significant investment for health access for the Augusta area,” Ossoff said.

It will also help to expand health care access to low-income families.

“This in particular will help those who may difficulties with their health insurance or difficulty paying for their health care to get preventative health care services,” Ossoff said.

The funding will also go toward strengthening pediatric and maternal health care in Georgia which has one of the highest maternal mortality rates in the country.