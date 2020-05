AUGUSTA (WJBF) – Starting Wednesday, May 6th, Augusta University Health will loosen visitor restrictions.

Patients can have one person with them for inpatient hospital stays and outpatient appointments.

Except if you’re a COVID-19 patient, Then you aren’t allowed any visitor.

Everyone will be screened upon entry and must wear a face covering.

Visitors will be given a sticker verifying they’ve been screened