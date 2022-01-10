AU Health & Shepeard partner to end local blood shortage

CSRA (WJBF) – Due to an increase in Covid-19 cases locally, Shepeard Community Blood Center is sending out a critical appeal for blood donors, specifically O Positive and O Negative donors, and platelets.
Currently, the shelves at Shepeard are bare, and this could negatively impact patient care.
Augusta University Health is partnering with Shepeard to hold blood drive events to help end this shortage, and to ensure their patients receive the life-saving care they need and deserve.
Blood donors are now more in demand than ever before.
There are multiple blood drives this week.
AU mobile drives for the week of January 10-14 include:
- January 11 – Inside the Lobby of the AU Professional Building 1 (POB), 1447 Harper St. The drive will run from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. All donors will receive donor store points, and an Amazon e-gift card.
- January 12 – Inside the Oak Hall Dorms, 830 Spellman St. The drive will run from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. All donors will receive donor store points, an Amazon e-gift card, and a voucher for an on-site food truck.
- January 14 –On a bloodmobile at the Georgia Cancer Center, 1411 Laney Walker Blvd. The drive will run from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. All donors will receive donor store points, and an Amazon e-gift card.
- January 14 – On a bloodmobile in the front of the Children’s Hospital of Georgia, 1446 Harper St. The drive will run from 2-6 p.m. All donors will receive donor store points, and an Amazon e-gift card.