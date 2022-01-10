AU Health & Shepeard partner to end local blood shortage

CSRA (WJBF) – Due to an increase in Covid-19 cases locally, Shepeard Community Blood Center is sending out a critical appeal for blood donors, specifically O Positive and O Negative donors, and platelets.

Currently, the shelves at Shepeard are bare, and this could negatively impact patient care.

Augusta University Health is partnering with Shepeard to hold blood drive events to help end this shortage, and to ensure their patients receive the life-saving care they need and deserve.

Blood donors are now more in demand than ever before.

There are multiple blood drives this week.

AU mobile drives for the week of January 10-14 include: