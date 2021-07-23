AU Health mask requirement to be reinstated due to prevalence of the Delta variant

AUGUSTA (WJBF) – In collaboration with their infectious disease experts, AU Health has been monitoring COVID-19 cases closely and has seen an increase in the COVID-19 Delta variant.

The majority of cases are those who are unvaccinated.

The institution will reinstate the universal masking policy out of an abundance of caution, effective Friday morning, July 23, at 7 a.m.

Anyone entering the hospital or AU Health practice sites will be required to wear a mask while in the facility.

All individuals, including employees, are expected to self-screen at entrances and should not enter if symptomatic.

They are not limiting family presence or implementing any other COVID-19 restrictions at this time.

Masks are not required in private office settings or small meetings (of less than 10 persons) where all persons are vaccinated.

AU health will continue to monitor community positivity rates and the transmissibility of this virus and adjust the infection prevention and family support person presence as necessary.