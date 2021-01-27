AU Health creates website to check vaccine availability and locations

CSRA (WJBF) – Augusta University Health has been overrun with phone calls from many trying to find information on how and where to be vaccinated.

To assist individuals in identifying vaccine locations with appointment availability, they’ve established a partner page to the registration site on the Augusta Health webpage. This and the registration site are the only resources for vaccine availability.

Those looking to find out where to get the coronavirus vaccine shot, click here.

AU Health says they will evaluate options for those with computer access issues moving forward.