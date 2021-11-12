AU employees still required to get vaccinated despite U.S. appeals court hold on vaccine mandate

AUGUSTA, GA ( WJBF) — AU President Dr. Brooks Keel said AU employees will still need to move forward with meeting the federal vaccine mandate.

” For those who are impacted this is not an option. You have to comply with the mandate,” Keel said.

Last Saturday a federal appeals court temporarily blocked the mandate.

At least 26 states including Georgia and South Carolina are now threatening legal action.



“It is unbelievable that the federal government would issue such an unlawful order,” Governor Henry McMaster said.

Governor Brian Kemp also disapproving of the federal mandate.



“This lawsuit is in response to President Biden’s administrations unlawful and dangerous overreach Covid 19 vaccine mandate for all federal contractors. In Georgia this could affect thousands of people,” Kemp said.

Keel said despite the lawsuit the federal mandate still stands and AU will comply.

92 percent of the university’s employees will be required to get vaccinated by January 4, 2022.



” We are working just as quick as we possibly can to identify those individuals that do fall into the category of requiring vaccination,” Keel said.

Keel said all AU Health employees will also need to get vaccinated.



“For health system employees you have to begin your vaccine protocol by December 6,” Keel said.

The federal vaccine mandate does not apply to students — however student workers will be included.