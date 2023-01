AUGUSTA (WJBF) – Augusta University is holding a career fair Tuesday, January 10th.

The first hiring event of the year is going on from 2:00 pm to 4:00 pm at the Goodwill on Washington Road.

Positions will range from nursing, maintenance and research–to grounds-keeping, information technology, administration, environmental services, public safety, and more.

You can also apply online by going clicking here.