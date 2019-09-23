Attorneys General working to reduce number of robocalls you get

There is never a good time to get a robocall. They annoy all of us. Many of you tell us you get 10 or more everyday! Your annoyance with these pesky calls has gotten the attention of all 51 Attorneys General.

The Attorneys General for all 50 states plus Washington D.C. have partnered with 12 phone companies to encourage the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) to protect you from illegal robocalls and spoofing.

The phone companies include Verizon, AT&T, T-mobile and Sprint. South Carolina’s Attorney General Alan Wilson says they need all on board.

“We have 12 phone companies signed on to this effort, but we really need all of them to put these solutions in place to be able to reduce the number of robocalls,” says Attorney General Wilson.

Georgia’s Attorney General Chris Carr says “I am joining with my fellow Attorneys General to encourage the FCC to take common sense steps to combat the prevalence of robocalls and spoofing.”

Here is the list of those “common sense steps:”

Offer free, automatic call-blocking services to all customers. The call-block services should be based on reasonable analytics and should not block important calls, including emergency alerts or automated calls that customers have signed up for, like medical reminders.

Monitor network traffic to identify patterns consistent with robocalls and take action to cut off the calls or notify law enforcement.

Implement the STIR/SHAKEN caller ID call authentication technology, which will help ensure that telephone calls are originating from secure, verified numbers, not spoofed sources. The coalition supports the FCC’s proposal to take regulatory action against telecom companies that do not comply with STIR/SHAKEN.

Develop caller ID authentication to prevent robocalls to landline telephones. This is particularly urgent because many of the people scammed by robocall scammers are elderly consumers or live in rural areas and primarily use landline technology

In the meantime, while those robocalls are still coming, we found some solutions for you. The following are the steps the FCC says you should take to help reduce robo calls.

Consumer Tips to Stop Unwanted Robocalls and Avoid Phone Scams

Don’t answer calls from unknown numbers. If you answer such a call, hang up immediately.

You may not be able to tell right away if an incoming call is spoofed. Be aware: Caller ID showing a “local” number does not necessarily mean it is a local caller.

If you answer the phone and the caller – or a recording – asks you to hit a button to stop getting the calls, you should just hang up. Scammers often use this trick to identify potential targets.

Do not respond to any questions, especially those that can be answered with “Yes.”

Never give out personal information such as account numbers, Social Security numbers, mother’s maiden names, passwords or other identifying information in response to unexpected calls or if you are at all suspicious.

If you get an inquiry from someone who says they represent a company or a government agency, hang up and call the phone number on your account statement, in the phone book, or on the company’s or government agency’s website to verify the authenticity of the request. You will usually get a written statement in the mail before you get a phone call from a legitimate source, particularly if the caller is asking for a payment.

Use caution if you are being pressured for information immediately.

If you have a voice mail account with your phone service, be sure to set a password for it. Some voicemail services are preset to allow access if you call in from your own phone number. A hacker could spoof your home phone number and gain access to your voice mail if you do not set a password.

Talk to your phone company about call blocking tools they may have and check into apps that you can download to your mobile device to block unwanted calls.

If you use robocall-blocking technology already, it often helps to let that company know which numbers are producing unwanted calls so they can help block those calls for you and others.

To block telemarketing calls, register your number on the Do Not Call List. Legitimate telemarketers consult the list to avoid calling both landline and wireless phone numbers on the list.

There are also apps you can put on your phone to limit the amount of robocalls you get: