Attorneys for SRNS ask Federal Court to dismiss lawsuit from 79 workers

AIKEN COUNTY, SC (WJBF) – Attorneys for Savannah River Nuclear Solutions filed a motion Wednesday to dismiss a lawsuit brought by 79 SRNS workers for an injunction against the company imposing a vaccine requirement on its employees.

A day after the lawsuit was filed in Aiken County, lawyers for the company that employs 6,000 workers at Savannah River Site had the case moved to Federal Court.

Now, attorneys for SRNS are asking that the United States District Court for the District of South Carolina dismiss the case, claiming the law suit “frivolous” and fails to state a plausible claim to relief based on facts.

In contrast to the plaintiff’s claims, attorneys for SRNS argue that forcing the company to comply would put SRNS in opposition to its obligations under federal law.

Justification for moving the case from district court to Federal cited the fact that plaintiffs in the case are residents of both South Carolina and Georgia.

Also considered in the move to Federal Court were the financial stakes of the case. This includes the monetary value of employment for the plaintiffs who fear they will lose their jobs, as well as the costs that might be incurred by SRNS if the employees are not vaccinated.

The costs in both cases are expected to exceed $75,000, warranting a move to Federal Court.

SRNS set a company policy that all non-exempt workers get the first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine on or before October 15th.