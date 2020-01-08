Attorney: Toddler’s brain injury from foul ball during Cubs-Astros game is permanent

HOUSTON (WGN) — The attorney for a 2-year-old girl struck by a foul ball during a Cubs game in Houston said the girl continues to receive anti-seizure medication seven months after suffering a brain injury that could leave her at risk of seizures for life.

Richard Mithoff told the Houston Chronicle that the child’s brain injury is permanent and has left effects similar to those of a stroke.

Doctors so far haven’t determined if the child has cognitive deficits because of the skull fracture and brain injury resulting from the May 29 line drive to the back of her head.

In the fourth inning, Cubs outfielder Albert Almora Jr. hit a line drive into the field-level stands down the third base line, striking the girl. Some estimate the ball was traveling at speeds of up to 90 mph.

As the stadium fell silent, Almora quickly realized what went wrong. A father himself, he fell to his knees and began to cry. The game was stopped for about two minutes as stadium personnel attended to the fan, with players from each team taking a knee.

While he stayed in the game, Almora remained emotional over the incident, and after the bottom of the fourth inning, he ran over to a security officer near where the ball went into the stands to check out the condition of girl. He then became emotional and hugged the officer before being led to the dugout by teammates Jason Heyward and Javier Baez.

After the game, Almora appeared to still be emotional when he spoke to ESPN about what happened, saying he wanted to “put a net around the whole stadium.”

MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred said that all 30 teams will expand its protective netting this season.

The White Sox extended its protective netting from foul pole to foul pole last July.