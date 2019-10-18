Attention Disney fans! Get $1000 for binge-watching movies

(CNN) – Here’s a dream job for Disney fans!

You can earn one thousand dollars just by watching the company’s beloved movies.

Media site reviews.org says it’s looking for the “biggest, baddest Disney fans” to watch and review 30 Disney movies or TV shows.

You know there are catches and here they are.

To apply for this job, you must be at least 18 years old and a U.S. citizen or permanent resident.

You also have to submit a sample video review of your favorite disney movie and share details about your social media following.

Up to five selected candidates will have 30 days after the Disney plus streaming service launches on November 12th to complete 30 reviews.

In addition to a $1000 pay-day… the dream job candidates also gets a free year of Disney Plus, a blanket and a popcorn popper.

You’ve got until November 7th to submit your dream job application…so get busy!