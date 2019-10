NEW ELLENTON, S.C. (WJBF) — The annual Atomic City Festival will take place Saturday, October 12.

The festival starts at 10 a.m. It features six inflatables for the kids, craft and food vendors, live music, a car show and more.

Fireworks will also be on hand starting at 9 p.m.

Organizers say that one of the best firework shows around.