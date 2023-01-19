AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF)- A local air and heating company is providing jobs through education.

Atlas Heating and Air Conditioning company is heating things up with their technician apprenticeship program and cooling things down with half off service fee discounts.

“More go than some come in, so, it’s very scarce and people need heat, people need air conditioning so…,” Atlas Apprentice Tech Christian Marin said.

The company president says he loses 5-to-10 people each year.

“There just isn’t the labor pool in Augusta that can fill it– skilled– labor pool, and most people want people in their houses that are trained and certified,” Patrick Cutlip said.

So Patrick Cutlip, president of Atlas Heating and Air began the 12-week apprenticeship course.

“First thing in the morning, you know, you kind of look through your iPad, look at your work order and then go to the customer history and see what all we have done there before…,” Atlas Apprentice Tech Scotty Jenkins said.

The apprentice technicians not only had the chance to learn, but they also make money.

“There’s no college loan when you’re done here. You got your skills, we do ask for a commitment at the three-week mark, they have to commit to the program…,” Cutlip said.

Cutlip – who retired from the Marine Corps after 30 years – says there is a huge need for technicians in the Augusta-area. But his initiative goes beyond just labor.

“You don’t have to have anything; we provide everything for you. We also teach life skills; we’re talking about the power of consistency, having a goal in life. We know why we’re going to work, not just to make the money, but I wanna be something someday,” Cutlip said.

“So, Pat’s not just teaching us about HVAC, he’s also teaching us about life and structure and all that kind of stuff set up for anything outside of HVAC,” Marin said.

After the 12-week course, the apprentice techs will be able to work with the company earning a full-time check.

“There good, they’re a lot better than I thought they were gonna be,” Cutlip said.

If you’re someone who’s in need of a job and interested in becoming an HVAC Technician, visit.