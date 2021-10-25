Atlanta schools offer $3K to lure teachers for online class

ATLANTA (AP) — Atlanta public school officials are offering a $3,000 bonus to try to recruit new teachers for additional virtual classes.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports the district announced the hiring bonus this week amid a jump in the number of students seeking online instruction.

Starting pay in the district for a first-year teacher with a bachelor’s degree is just over $49,000.

The new hires are for the district’s second semester starting in January.

More than 1,600 students asked to switch from in-person instruction to virtual learning for that semester within weeks of the district’s decision last month to reopen the application process for online instruction.

The district started the school year in August with more than 600 students in its virtual academy.