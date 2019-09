ATLANTA (WJBF) – Not every evacuee will be staying at a shelter or hotel. Many have plans to be in their RV.

The Atlanta Motor Speedway is equipped to handle thousands of campers during NASCAR weekend so they can do the same during Dorian.

They’re providing camping space free of charge for dry RV and tent campers in its Legends Campground.

A limited number of camping spaces with water, power and sewer are also available for a nominal fee of $20 per night in the Premier Campground.