AIKEN, S.C. (WJBF) – The Aiken County Sheriff’s Office has arrested an Atlanta man in a shooting.

36-year-old Cedrick Antwaune Devoe has been charged with Attempted Murder for an incident on January 29th at Bea’s Place on N. Hampton Street in Aiken.

According to arrest warrants, Devoe shot another man in the arm.

He’s been charged with Driving Under Suspension (DUS), Weapons Possession, and Attempted Murder.

Devoe remains in the Aiken County Jail.