Atlanta mall to require youth to be accompanied after 3 p.m.

ATLANTA (AP) — A popular Atlanta shopping mall plans to start requiring visitors under 18 to be accompanied by a parent or another adult who’s 21 or over after 3 p.m. each day.

According to a news release Wednesday from Simon Property Group, which owns the mall, the new “youth supervision policy” for Lenox Square will enter into effect Sept. 21.

Proof of age may be required and anyone who doesn’t have acceptable identification or who fails to comply with the new policy will be asked to leave the mall.