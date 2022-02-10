Atlanta Braves announce stops in the World Champions Trophy Tour, 3 in the CSRA

GEORGIA (WJBF) – The Atlanta Braves announce stops of their World Champions Trophy Tour Presented by Truist.

The 2021 World Series Trophy will travel throughout Braves Country through summer 2022 with a total of 151 stops, commemorating 151 years of Braves baseball.

Stops will include the opportunity for fans to take photos with the trophy, as well as programming by the Braves entertainment teams, alumni, and more at select locations.

The tour schedule is below:

Additional tour stops will be announced at a later date. Visit www.Braves.com/TrophyTour for additional details for each stop.