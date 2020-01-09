Atlanta Airport bans indoor smoking and vaping

ATLANTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Atlanta’s Hartsfield Jackson International Airport is now banning indoor smoking and vaping.

It’s part of an Atlanta city wide ordinance that went into effect January 2nd.

If you are caught smoking or vaping you could face a $200 fine. There are 15 outdoor designated smoking areas.

The airport is offering complimentary lozenges for passengers who smoke until the end of the month.

The ordinance bans smoking and vaping at indoor public places like bars, restaurants and hotel rooms

Click here for the press release and map of designated smoking areas.