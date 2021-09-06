Athens mass shooting suspect turns himself in at Wilkes County Jail in Washington

WASHINGTON, Ga. (WJBF) – According to the Wilkes County Sheriff’s Office, a shooting suspect wanted for firing shots that hit seven people in downtown Athens early Sunday morning has turned himself in to the Wilkes County Jail.

21-year-old Pharoah Williams was identified by the Athens-Clarke County Police Department Sunday afternoon as a suspect in a shooting that injured seven following a fight near the intersection of East Clayton Street and North Jackson Street Sunday around 2 a.m. in the heart of Downtown Athens.

According to the Athens-Clarke County Police, it was believed that a large fight broke out at the intersection and, during the fight, a male suspect began firing a gun into the crowd, eventually injuring seven.

Athens-Clarke County Police say that all reportedly injured by gunfire were treated at a local hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

At the time of the public bulletin to be on the look-out for Williams, the 21-year-old was considered armed and dangerous.

According to the Wilkes County Sheriff’s Office in Washington, GA, Williams was transferred to Athens-Clarke County shortly after turning himself in.