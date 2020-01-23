ATF offers reward in Aiken double homicide investigation

CHARLOTTE,Nc (WJBF) – The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF), has announced a reward of up to $5,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person(s) responsible for the murders of Mel’Lisha Jackson and her 1-year-old son Elijah Jackson on December 17th, 2019.

Anyone with information about this crime should contact ATF at 1-888-ATF-TIPS (888-283-8477), or by email at ATFTips@atf.gov, or contact ATF through its website. Tips may also be submitted to ATF through the ReportIt ® app, available on both Google Play and the Apple App Store, or by clicking here. All calls and tips will be kept confidential.

This violent crime is being investigated by the ATF Regional Anti-Gang Enforcement (RAGE) Unit, a task force comprised of ATF, Aiken County Sheriff’s Office, Aiken Department of Public Safety, North Augusta Department of Public Safety, Richmond County Sheriff’s Office and the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division.