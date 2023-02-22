AUGUSTA, Ga (WJBF)- Wednesday is Ash Wednesday, a day Christians recognize as the first day of Lent. It’s a day of repentance in the Christian faith, and a day when many receive a cross of ashes on their forehead.

Folks usually have to go to a church for this ceremony, but this year church is coming to them.

It’s called “Ashes To Go.” For the second year in a row multiple churches are coming together at the Augusta Common to do the Imposition of Ashes for anyone who wants it.

The Augusta UMC Partnership, a group of Methodist Churches consisting of St. James, St. John, St. Luke and Woodlawn, all work together in this community outreach.

Pastor Bernard Mason believes it’s important for the church to be more accessible for those who lead busy lives.

“The visible nature of it, that we are present, but also the fact that we have working people downtown. Last year we had a number of persons who came, who found us there and said ‘Oh this so wonderful. I can come, receive the ashes and pray here during my lunch break,'” he said.

Mason, Pastor at Woodlawn United Methodist, thinks it is important for the church to be present in the community now more than ever.

“Post COVID, and we’re really not fully post, but we’re still dealing with a lot of fallout from that in the church and I think being present and people knowing that the church is not something contained within four walls,” said Mason.

They will be at the Augusta Common on Wednesday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. for anyone who wants to stop by and receive their ashes.

Photojournalist: Will Baker.