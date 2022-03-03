Augusta, Ga (WJBF) This week commissioners approving a maintenance program for downtown, but that’s just one part of this program more money heading to keep Augusta looking more like the Garden City, and less like a garbage dump.

Look nearly anywhere in Augusta, and you’ll see it, litter.

Piles of it, trashing city roadsides, with April fast approaching.

“With the trash, what I’ve seen, we got a lot of work that needs to get done, and we got four weeks to get busy,” said Commissioner Catherine Smith McKnight.

The city’s appearance was an issue for Administrator Odie Donald

So, he put in the budget a little more than one million dollars in rescue act funds for something called a Quick Strike Clean Team, but commissioners are short on details.

“I don’t know a thing about it ever since this whole idea was put forth by the previous administrator there really hasn’t been any updates in regard to what it looks like how it functions,” said Commissioner Brandon Garrett.

Donald has left for a new job, but the trash and litter in Augusta hasn’t gone away, there’s federal money for the strike team and commission support as well.

“There’s no reason to eliminate the program simply because the creator is gone, and overall, it’s better for the city,” said Commissioner Dennis Williams.

“Yeah, we need a program absolutely we need one to put in place get this cleaned up it sure would help,” said Commissioner McKnight.

“Safety aspects were part of the approved uses of these funds so to use them in this manner to help our city look better is definitely a good way to use them,” said Commissioner Garrett.

“Now city officials say the pre-Masters cleanup will go on again this year as for the quick strike clean team when will that have its boots on the ground that’s less clear tonight in Augusta George Eskola WJBF NewsChannel 6.