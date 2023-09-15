AUGUSTA, Ga (WJBF)- A beloved Augusta event is back this weekend. The Greater Augusta Arts Council will host its 42nd annual Arts in the Heart of Augusta festival.

Each year tens of thousands of people gather in downtown Augusta to celebrate all of the arts at Arts in the Heart.

People can expect over 100 artists selling their art work and a bigger family area on the 600 block of Broad Street.

There will be two and a half days of performances on 5 stages including cultural music and dance, spoken word, family performances, and local talent.

New this year will be a author’s tent where authors will be signing books that are available at the Book Tavern.

And everyone’s favorite global food vendors are back featuring the return of Germany and Vietnam.

“It has something for everyone. Some people say, oh, everyone comes for the food, other people say people come for the fine arts and crafts. Oh people come because they bring their kids for the crafters. So yeah, we don’t care why you come, because we have something for everyone here in one weekend. It’s not a single aimed show,” explained Brenda Durant, executive director of the Greater Augusta Arts Council.

The Augusta Players, the longest existing arts organization in the city, have been a part of Arts in the Heart for decades. Executive director, Scott Seidl thinks its a great way to let people know about the talent in Augusta and to get the word out about upcoming events.

“It’s just such an exciting weekend. You know? An event that celebrates the arts. What could be better than that? In all of its forms. And so it’s just a joy. The whole weekend is just incredibly joyful. And we’re so proud to be a part of that celebration,” Seidl said.

There are road closures to be aware of.

Broad Street from 10th to 7th streets will be closed all weekend.

Both McCartan AND 9th Streets from Broad to Jones will be closed.

And one lane of Reynolds will close from 9th to 8th Street.

Parking is available on the outskirts of the festival area including the 9th Street Parking Deck. You’ll want to get here early to find the best parking spots.

Arts in the Heart runs today from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m., tomorrow from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Badges are $15 per person and you can get them online or at the gate. They are good all weekend.

Children 10 and under get in free.