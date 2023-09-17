AUGUSTA (WJBF) – Arts in the Heart of Augusta Festival is please to announce the following Artists awards and Global Food Village Awards.
2023 Fine Arts winners:
- 1st Place: Leif Johansen, Booth 934-936
- 2nd Place: John Carraby, Booth 960-962
- 3rd Place: Lisa Mote, Booth 930-933
- And our Merit Award winners are:
- Stephen Koury, Booth 941
- Jenny Alpaugh, Booth 745
- Noah Kirk, Booth 933
2023 Global Village food winners:
- Best Meal: India – Majarani Platter & Mala Dosa
- Best Meat on a Stick: Vietnam and Laos
- Best Dessert: Germany – Apple Streudel
- Best Specialty Drink: South Sudan – Pineapple Tropical Drink
- Judges Award: Trinidad – special mention
From the festival’s Facebook page, The Festival gates will open today at noon! Come enjoy the final day of the 2023 Arts in the Heart of Augusta Festival today from noon to 6pm! See you downtown!