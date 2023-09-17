AUGUSTA (WJBF) – Arts in the Heart of Augusta Festival is please to announce the following Artists awards and Global Food Village Awards.

2023 Fine Arts winners:

1st Place: Leif Johansen, Booth 934-936

2nd Place: John Carraby, Booth 960-962

3rd Place: Lisa Mote, Booth 930-933

And our Merit Award winners are:

Stephen Koury, Booth 941

Jenny Alpaugh, Booth 745

Noah Kirk, Booth 933

2023 Global Village food winners:

Best Meal: India – Majarani Platter & Mala Dosa

Best Meat on a Stick: Vietnam and Laos

Best Dessert: Germany – Apple Streudel

Best Specialty Drink: South Sudan – Pineapple Tropical Drink

Judges Award: Trinidad – special mention

From the festival’s Facebook page, The Festival gates will open today at noon! Come enjoy the final day of the 2023 Arts in the Heart of Augusta Festival today from noon to 6pm! See you downtown!