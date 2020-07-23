Arts in the Heart Festival Cancelled for 2020

AUGUSTA (WJBF) – The annual Arts in the Heart festival has been cancelled this year due ti COVID-19.

The Greater Augusta Arts Council just released this statement:

For thirty-nine years Arts in the Heart of Augusta Festival has brought Augustans together to celebrate our wealth of arts, our amazing cultural diversity, and of course food. It is with a heavy heart that the City of Augusta and the Greater Augusta Arts Council has to announce that the award-winning festival will not be held this year. The recent surge in COVID-19 cases and unprecedented pandemic mandates precautions for the well-being of our community.

As we cautiously planned the 2020 Festival it was heartwarming to receive support with over 185 applications for the Fine Arts and Craft Festival, Performing applications to fill the 5 stages and nearly 20 International Food Booths. Our media sponsors and major sponsors were working with us to produce another wonderful celebration of everything ‘art’ in Augusta. We are already looking forward to Arts in the Heart 2021- our 40th Anniversary do-over.

“For 39 years the Greater Augusta Arts Council has provided individuals and families from across the nation and internationally, a celebration of varied arts and cultural diversity that make up Augusta, during the Arts in the Heart of Augusta Festival. After months of thoughtful and deliberate planning and preparation, the City of Augusta and I fully support the decision to cancel the 2020 festival and look forward to working together to make the 2021 festival the most impactful ever.” – said Mayor Hardie Davis, Jr.

The good news is you won’t have to miss the shopping experience of the Fine Arts and Craft Area. Art lovers can view artwork samples from this year’s Juried Fine Artists Market at www.ArtsintheHeart.com, and find links to purchase and commission work from their favorite artists. We hope you will continue to support these talented artists. Please join us next year for the do-over 40th Anniversary Celebration on September 17-19, 2021 in downtown Augusta, Georgia.

Keep up with the latest Festival details and updates at www.ArtsintheHeart.com.