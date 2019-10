Emanuel County, Ga (WJBF) – The search for Arson and Aggravated Assault suspect in Emanuel County is over.

Wyatt Rodriguez was found hiding in a motel around 9:00am October 3rd.

Rodriguez was wanted for a fire that happened on October 1st on South Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard in Wadley, Georgia.

The two-story home suffered moderate damage from the blaze.

He has been extradited to the Jefferson County Jail, where he is awaiting a bond hearing