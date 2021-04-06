Arson suspect arrested after several incidents in Augusta

AUGUSTA (WJBF) – An Augusta man is behind bars for Arson after several small fires around the city.

On April 4th, the Richmond County Sheriff Office and the Augusta Fire Department responded to several calls of small fires.

The first was at Augusta Mitsubishi on Peach Orchard Road, first responders found a 2022 Mitsubishi Outlander with fire damage to the back end. While watching video footage, police saw a man wearing a red shit, blue jeans, and white shoes attempting the light the vehicle on fire.

The RCSO and AFD then responded to a second fire Cokesbury Preschool on Windsor Spring Road. There they found burnt grass and a cross that was broken and burned.

The final incident happened at Sconyer’s BBQ located on Sconyers Way, where burnt grass and sign were found.

Billie Burdette II was arrested on the same date. He has been charged with Arson First Degree, Arson in the Third Degree (2 Counts), and Terroristic Threats and Acts. He remains in the Richmond County Jail.

This is an ongoing investigation.