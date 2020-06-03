Arrests made in City of Grovetown vandalism incidents

GROVETOWN (WJBF) – Grovetown Department of Public Safety Officers have made three arrests regarding vandalism within the City.

Tuesday night, the entrance to the Main Street Subdivision was defaced with spray paint. Three male juveniles were caught, positively identified and charged with the incident early this morning.

The investigation has also positively linked these juveniles to other multiple cases of vandalism throughout the City including the defacement of Grove Landing Subdivision signs and political signs on Harlem Grovetown Road.

Since the offenders are juveniles, names will not be released.