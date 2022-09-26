UPDATE, 09/27/2022, 2:50 P.M. – According to the Grovetown Police Department, Edwin Juarez has been arrested in the Goodale Park vandalism investigation.

According to authorities, Damien Hathaway has not been located at this time but has been identified as one of the individuals in the security footage.

From Grovetown PD Facebook Page

Authorities also say there is a third person involved, and the third wanted suspect is a juvenile.

#Update | September 27, 2022 (WJBF) – According to Grovetown Mayor, Gary Jones’ Facebook page, and arrest has been made.

The post reads:

One adult has been arrested and one remains at large. We have also submitted a Juvenile complaint form on the third suspect who is a Juvenile. They will all three be charged with felony Interference with Government Property. Join me and commending our Police Department and especially the Criminal Investigators that vowed to solve this issue today. Great job to all involved. Mayor Gary Jones, Grovetown, Ga.

GROVETOWN, Ga. (WJBF) – Grovetown Mayor Gary Jones made public Sunday night a Facebook post alerting the public that the bathrooms at Goodale Park, located 5207 Wrightsboro Road, received “substantial damage” during the weekend and vowing that the person or persons will “be prosecuted to the maximum extent allowed.”



According to Grovetown Department of Public Safety, there is good surveillance at the facility and their Office is currently reviewing the footage and have determined that the damage at the park took place Sunday, September 25th.





Photos Courtesy of Grovetown Department Public Safety

This park was recently renovated at the beginning of 2022.



Sadly, the facilities at this particular park, said Grovetown Department of Public Safety, have been the subject of repeat vandalism in the past.

Investigators are encouraging those in the public who feel they may have information related to this incident to come forward and stress that anyone can remain anonymous within the confines of the law and can reach out with information in the case at this number: (706) 863-1212.