Arrest made in the murder of 2 Georgia teens

MCDONOUGH, Ga. (AP) – Police in suburban Atlanta have arrested a teenager, saying he shot and killed two other teens in a drug-related robbery.

McDonough police Maj. Kyle Helgerson told local news outlets that 17-year-old Aljahon Joyner was arrested Friday and charged with two counts of murder.

18-year-old Savannah Fulmer and 19-year-old Dahmir Robinson were found dead in a car Thursday in McDonough. Joyner is also charged with feticide because Fulmer was pregnant.

Joyner has been charged as an adult and remains jailed without bail on Monday. Fulmer had been a senior softball player at Eagles Landing High School.

Her coach says the team will retire Fulmer’s number.

